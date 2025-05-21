AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $34,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AppFolio by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average of $231.39.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $233,734.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,828.88. The trade was a 12.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

