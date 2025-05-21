Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 206,925 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lancaster Investment Management raised its holdings in Autoliv by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $3,815,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,013.86. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.0%

Autoliv stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

