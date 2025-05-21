Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Holdings Increased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $70,165,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $23,628,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,359,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,047,000 after acquiring an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average is $166.36. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $186.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. Balchem’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

