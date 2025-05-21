Best Grocery Stocks Worth Watching – May 19th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, and PepsiCo are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and household essentials through supermarkets, grocery stores or related formats. Because consumers buy groceries regardless of economic conditions, these stocks are often viewed as “defensive” investments that can offer steady revenue streams and dividends even during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.03. 11,323,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,821,713. The company has a market capitalization of $784.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.37. 11,155,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,349,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $512.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,866. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $519.81 and its 200 day moving average is $486.80.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.26 on Monday, reaching $1,031.09. 850,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,959. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $961.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $968.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $788.20 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,821. The stock has a market cap of $180.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.42. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.87 and a one year high of $182.13.

