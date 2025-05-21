Best Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 19th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, publishing or distributing video games and related hardware or services. Owning these stocks gives investors a stake in firms whose revenues and valuations rise and fall with trends in gaming, such as console launches, blockbuster game releases and the growth of mobile or cloud-based gaming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.03. 11,323,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,821,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $784.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,235. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,380. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $240.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.86.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,219. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.48. 324,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.23 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $100.76 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.75.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.96. 106,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55.

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. 877,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,835. Funko has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.85.

