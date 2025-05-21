BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $1.06 Million in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Thryv by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Thryv by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,976.20. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $86,981. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Thryv Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of THRY stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.02. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

