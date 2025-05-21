Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Several analysts recently commented on BAH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

