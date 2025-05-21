BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,738,000 after purchasing an additional 879,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,907,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,111,000 after buying an additional 2,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,774,000 after buying an additional 912,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,201,000 after buying an additional 89,495 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,026 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $39,511.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,577.89. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,798,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,268,129.80. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,475,682 shares of company stock valued at $419,721,156. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

