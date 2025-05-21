Captrust Financial Advisors Has $310,000 Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,655,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 440,676 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4,041.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 990,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 967,039 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

