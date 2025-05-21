Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,958 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after buying an additional 863,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,458,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,535,000 after buying an additional 1,011,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,390,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

ALLY stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,038.18. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

