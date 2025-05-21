Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $310,000 Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HHH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,661,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after buying an additional 269,402 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 209,217 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

HHH opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

