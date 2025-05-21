Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Putnam BDC Income ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:PBDC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.72. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.