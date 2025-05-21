Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

