Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Corpay worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,421,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Corpay by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.07.

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY opened at $340.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

