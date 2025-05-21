Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – May 18th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, Globant, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Motorola Solutions, Dell Technologies, and Fortinet are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, sell, or manage products and services designed to protect networks, software, devices, and data from cyber threats. These firms may offer solutions such as firewalls, encryption, intrusion detection, and secure cloud services. Investors often view cybersecurity stocks as a way to gain exposure to the growing demand for digital defense in an increasingly connected world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,579,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,082,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $32.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,007,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.17. Globant has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $238.32.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.26. 2,119,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 861.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.72. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.13. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,933. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $356.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Dell Technologies stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,889. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. 4,506,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

