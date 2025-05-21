D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get REV Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in REV Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in REV Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in REV Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

REV Group Stock Up 0.3%

REVG stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REV Group

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.