D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 4,088 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of GATX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX stock opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

