Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 17,584 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,101.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,690,000 after acquiring an additional 232,190 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 192,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $631,748.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,173,895.26. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $28,734.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,203.50. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,374 shares of company stock worth $2,733,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

