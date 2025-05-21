Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 53,531 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1,057.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

