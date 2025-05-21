Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Indivior were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Indivior by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,883,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,518 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 4th quarter worth about $9,304,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Indivior by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,147,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 589,158 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Indivior by 659.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 440,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foursixthree Capital LP purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 4th quarter worth about $4,639,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDV stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.98. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

