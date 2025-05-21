Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lear by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.48. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In related news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lear from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.09.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

