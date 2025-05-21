Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after buying an additional 21,118,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,716,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $83,204,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 831,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after buying an additional 697,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shell by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,298,000 after purchasing an additional 519,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

SHEL opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

