Dirk J. Locascio Sells 15,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

US Foods stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

