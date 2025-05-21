eHealth’s (EHTH) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 133.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

eHealth Stock Performance

EHTH opened at $4.72 on Monday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.46 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Barclays PLC grew its position in eHealth by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in eHealth by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

