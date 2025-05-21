FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $221.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

