Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 18th

UnitedHealth Group, Coinbase Global, and Discover Financial Services are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset-management and other financial services industries. They represent ownership in firms whose primary activities include lending, underwriting, trading, investment and advisory services. Because their revenues and profits depend heavily on interest rates, credit conditions and economic cycles, their share prices tend to be particularly sensitive to shifts in monetary policy and financial‐market health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $16.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.24. 70,463,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,758. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $22.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.46. 72,432,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,170,915. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 3.62.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.10. 31,289,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,714. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $207.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

