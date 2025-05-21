FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 986.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

