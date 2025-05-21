Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 54,139 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 344.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Aegon were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEG. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 1,136.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Aegon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aegon

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.