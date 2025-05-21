Focus Partners Wealth Buys 1,155 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,491,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after acquiring an additional 119,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

