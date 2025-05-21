Focus Partners Wealth Buys 2,323 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,890,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

