Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,881 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $190,495,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after buying an additional 580,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after buying an additional 373,991 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,933,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 2,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM stock opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

