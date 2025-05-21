Focus Partners Wealth Purchases Shares of 16,306 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,168,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 752,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 172,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 167,476 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.