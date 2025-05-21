Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stake Boosted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,843 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLGT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 145,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 133,215 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $2,022,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

FLGT stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 59.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. This represents a 40.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

