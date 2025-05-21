Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNK. Pareto Securities upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.11.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $125,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $86,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $374,532.84. This trade represents a 18.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $402,216. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 798,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 274,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,887.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,676,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,966 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

