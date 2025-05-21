Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 219,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $125.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average of $132.08. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price objective on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.