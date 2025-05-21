Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 584 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. FMR LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,280,000 after buying an additional 115,687 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,074,000 after acquiring an additional 61,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

