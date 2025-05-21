Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,717 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNKD. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MannKind by 186.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MannKind by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.14. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $150,597.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 12,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $53,143.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,109.20. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,746 shares of company stock valued at $589,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

