Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

