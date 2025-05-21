Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Trans Canada Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,428.75. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRI

Everi Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Everi had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.