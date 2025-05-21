Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,563 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 517,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 484,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

ENPH stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

