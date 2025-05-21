Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Steven Madden by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Steven Madden by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $50.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

