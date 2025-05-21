Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,853 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Hancock Whitney worth $40,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $54,605,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $12,937,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,795,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after buying an additional 193,028 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,539,000 after buying an additional 181,706 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

