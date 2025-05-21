Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 12,307.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,200. The trade was a 3.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $94,900 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

