Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Hologic worth $36,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,732,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,159,000 after buying an additional 144,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,434,000 after acquiring an additional 572,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

