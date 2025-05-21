Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 475 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $7,511,341.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,279,290.07. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,229,840. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,199 shares of company stock valued at $68,401,233 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of -714.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average of $120.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

