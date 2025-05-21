Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,002,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $464,434,000 after acquiring an additional 984,907 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after buying an additional 6,365,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lyft by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after buying an additional 2,240,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after buying an additional 443,109 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $19.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $486,841 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

