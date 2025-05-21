Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $377,665.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,155. This represents a 48.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

