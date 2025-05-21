Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,986 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Trimble by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

