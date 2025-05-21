Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

