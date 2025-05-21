Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,658,063,000 after buying an additional 3,355,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,218,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,554,996,000 after purchasing an additional 164,945 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,032,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,980. This represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,050 shares of company stock worth $1,869,147. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IFF stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

